Ed-tech startup Quizizz raises $3 mn, Nexus Venture leads funding round

Quizizz, with offices in California and Bengaluru, has raised $3 million in a round led by Nexus Venture Partners. Existing investors Prime Venture Partners and angels also participated in the round.

is a learning platform that helps teachers turn homework and tests into self-paced games. It combines game-design elements with self-paced questions and instant feedback to help students learn for mastery. Teachers can use their own content or choose from millions of educator-created quizzes. Students can engage from any device.

The platform has seen a massive organic adoption in the US schools. Recently, the company reached a milestone by passing the 10 million active user mark.

The funding will support new products that help students master standards specific to their grade level, school and state. Quizziz was founded by Ankit Gupta and Deepak Joy Cheenath, BITS Pilani alumni. They started their journey working with underserved students at a non-profit school in Bengaluru and worked closely with the teachers and students on different ideas, and launched based on their work with the students.





“Our mission is to motivate every learner. When we hear that a student initially struggled on a math assignment but then replayed it six or seven times because he/she wanted to improve, we know we’re on the right track," says Gupta.

Ram Gupta, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, said, “With Quizizz, teachers save time and students learn while having fun. It is a win-win, and that’s why we’ve seen it adopted in more than 50 per cent of US schools with over 10 million students using it. We’re excited to be partners in the journey ahead.”