Ed-tech startup Sunstone raises Rs 11 cr in Prime Venture-led funding round

Bengaluru-based seed fund Partners has led a Rs 11.3-crore funding round of Gurgaon-based edtech start-up Sunstone Eduversity. LetsVenture, PS1 Ventures and Rajul Garg also participated in the round.

The which offers industry-ready higher education programmes and follows a Pay after Placement model will be using the fund to build its network of colleges across various cities and strengthen its efforts in creating efficient professionals by investing in technology.

It is planning to add over 2,000 students to its enrollment by 2020.

“With one of the largest youth workforce in the world and rapidly evolving new-age jobs and businesses, there is a dire need for industry-ready professionals in India. Sunstone is addressing this with technology led pedagogy and a highly attractive business model; the Pay After Placement model brings in accountability for the students,” said Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Partners.

Sunstone works closely with various corporates and actively seeks participation from corporate leaders in designing the curriculum. The industry-focused and constantly updated curriculum coupled with dual specialisations ensure that the students at Sunstone Eduversity are job ready and have the desired skill sets that are in sync with the requirements of any industry.

“This is the only higher education program where the success of the education provider is completely aligned with the student’s success,” said Ashish Munjal, Co-Founder, Sunstone Eduversity.