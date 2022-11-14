JUST IN
Tata Sons start process to bring all its airlines under one roof: Report
Paytm on path to profitability; Oct loan disbursement up 387% YoY: CEO
Prakash Subramanian joins hedge fund Millennium Capital as India CEO
Venture Catalysts says it has funded 54 start-ups at over $50 mn valuation
Kalrock Capital says raids on promoter will not impact Jet revival
Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report
Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more
RIL's logistics foray rides on growing retail print, govt supply-chain push
BYJU's expects 3-fold revenue growth, losses halved in FY 2022: Official
After KFW deal, SBI now in talks with EIB for Euro 200 mn green funding
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Prakash Subramanian joins hedge fund Millennium Capital as India CEO
Business Standard

Paytm on path to profitability; Oct loan disbursement up 387% YoY: CEO

Merchant subscriptions driving higher payment volumes, says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Topics
Paytm | Vijay Shekhar Sharma | Q2 results

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Paytm is on the path to profitability and free cash flow as it scales up its lending business, said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the digital payments firm’s chief executive officer, in a letter to shareholders.

"We are scaling the lending distribution which can bring financial inclusion to hundreds and millions of people in the country. Due to the huge demand for lending in our country, our low penetration and the compounding nature of the lending journey, we are extremely optimistic about the prospects of our lending business," he said.

The value of loans Paytm disbursed in October grew 387 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,056 crore. The company disbursed 3.4 million loans in October to clock YoY growth of 161 per cent.

Paytm’s lending business stood at an annualised run rate of Rs 37,000 crore in October. Total merchant subscription devices deployed increased to 5.1 million, bolstering the company’s offline payments business.

“Merchant subscriptions is an attractive profit pool for us, driving higher payment volumes, subscription revenues as well as merchant loan distribution,” said the company in its earnings release.

Paytm, in its recently announced Q2 FY23 financials, posted a 76 per cent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 1,914 crore. The company’s losses reduced by 11 per cent on a sequential basis, and its contribution profit surged 224 per cent YoY to Rs 843 crore.

Talking about the company’s growth in the last quarter, Sharma wrote, “After our recent quarterly reports which showed strong operating leverage and reduction in EBITDA losses, we are now excited about the next year of our journey, as we get close to EBITDA profitability and free cash flow generation.”

For October, the total merchant Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) processed through Paytm aggregated to Rs 1.18 trillion ($14 billion), marking a YoY growth of 42 per cent, partly due to the festive season. “In our payments business, we continue to focus on profitable revenue and hence continue to optimize for profitable GMV,” said the company in the release.

Paytm’s loss for the September quarter of FY23 came in at Rs 571.5 crore, up from Rs 473.5 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s user engagement was also at its highest in October, with average monthly transacting users at 84 million, registering a growth of 33 per cent YoY.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paytm

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.