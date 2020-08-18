Edtech start-up Masai School raises $2.5 mn in latest funding round

In another round of funding received by the segment, Masai School has raised $2.5 million funding led by Unitus Ventures, joined by India Quotient and AngelList India. It has so far raised a total of $2.7 mn, including this pre Series A round.

The Bengaluru-based would be using the funding to step up efforts in imparting education to students and make them future-ready. Founded by Prateek Shukla, Nrupul Dev and Yogesh Bhat a year ago, it trains tech aspirants in full stack web and android development, and helps them get placed through its partner network. It claims to have placed 82 per cent of its total students’ base at an average sa;ary package of Rs 6.6 lakh.

The follows an income-sharing agreement, allowing students to pay the course fee after they get a relevant job.

“This round of funding will help us to go deeper with our original mission; while also expanding our offerings to meet the demand of hiring CS graduates equipped with industry relevant skills & attitude required for rapid growth. In the long run, we aim to become a higher education alternative, catering to students & working professionals alike in preparing a future-ready Indian tech workforce. We aim to enable the dreams of a 1,000 plus learners in the next 12 months,” said Shukla, who’s also the CEO of Masai School.

After the Covid pandemic outbreak, which has added tailwinds to the sector, over a dozen start-ups have raised funds including BYJU’s, Vedantu and Toppr.