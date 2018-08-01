Education start-up Flinto raises Rs 60 million from InnoVen Capital

-
ALSO READ
Key deals last week: KAE Capital Mgmt, InnoVen Capital India, and more
From capital to good demand, here's what is driving venture debt in India
Banks develop a taste for venture capital after Sidbi backed new VC firms
IIT Madras Incubation Cell sees increase in faculty joining startups
Orios Venture looks to invest in startups solving small towns' problems
-
InnoVen Capital, Asia’s leading venture debt and specialty lending firm, has made a debt investment of Rs 60 million in Chennai-based education start-up Flinto Learning Solutions Private Limited, which offers activity-based learning kits for children.
With this investment, InnoVen Capital aims to strengthen its focus on the burgeoning education sector, particularly the emerging early education segment.
Flinto will use the money to expand its domestic presence, as well as venturing into international markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Founded in 2013, Flintobox is currently present in over 700 cities and caters to children in the age group of 2-12 years.
Flinto Learning Solutions had previously raised equity capital of $8.6 million from various investors such as Lightbox, Globevestor, and Ashwin Chadha, a reputed venture capitalist.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU