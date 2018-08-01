Education start-up Flinto raises Rs 60 million from InnoVen Capital

InnoVen Capital, Asia’s leading and specialty lending firm, has made a debt investment of Rs 60 million in Chennai-based education start-up Private Limited, which offers activity-based learning kits for children.

With this investment, aims to strengthen its focus on the burgeoning education sector, particularly the emerging early education segment.

Flinto will use the money to expand its domestic presence, as well as venturing into international markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Founded in 2013, Flintobox is currently present in over 700 cities and caters to children in the age group of 2-12 years.

had previously raised equity capital of $8.6 million from various investors such as Lightbox, Globevestor, and Ashwin Chadha, a reputed venture capitalist.