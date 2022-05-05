EIH Chairman PRS Oberoi steps down, nephew Arjun Singh Oberoi takes over

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, chairman and director of East India (EIH), who is credited with placing Oberoi & Resorts on the international luxury travellers’ map, has decided to relinquish his position, effective May 3, due to his deteriorating health, said in a filing on Wednesday.

His nephew, Arjun Singh Oberoi has been appointed in his place as executive chairman with immediate effect. He has been an executive director of the company for over two decades and has over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry. He worked closely with his uncle on planning and development of a number of Oberoi and Trident .

Fondly addressed as 'Bikki,' PRS helped EIH--the third largest hospitality firm now, to become one of the most respected hotel in India. During his two decades at the helm he opened several iconic luxury hotels in India and overseas, which went on to set new standards for luxury and service globally.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee (2008) established ‘The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development’ in 1967. "PRS Oberoi’s passion for people and for their growth and development is as strong 55 years later. ‘The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development’ is considered amongst the best in Asia," said in the filing. His vision in developing exceptional hotels and his passion for perfection in all aspects of hotel operations helped set the standard for luxury hotels around the world.

"The Board of Directors wish to recognise and place on record Mr. Oberoi’s exemplary dedication, passion, commitment and contribution to the Company, its guests, shareholders and employees. His leadership and vision will continue to inspire and guide the organisation," the company said.