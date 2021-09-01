EIL Technical Director Vartika Shukla takes charge as chairperson

Vartika Shukla has taken charge as Chairperson & Managing Director of Limited (EIL) on Wednesday. Prior to this, she was the Director (Technical) of EIL.

A graduate in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Shukla joined EIL in 1988 as a Management Trainee in EIL’s Process Division. She possesses over 32 years of consulting experience comprising Design, Engineering and Implementation of complexes in Refining, Gas Processing, Petrochemicals, Fertilizers etc. She has led to the successful completion of many projects in the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industry both in India and Overseas.

She also has experience across diverse functions of the Technical Directorate. She has steered Process Design, R&D and the entire functions of Engineering such as Piping, Equipment, Instrumentation, Electrical, and Structural.

"In line with Government of India’s emphasis on deploying alternative fuel sources to supplement the energy requirements of the country, Shukla has also been spearheading the Company’s initiatives in new energy areas like Bio Fuels, Coal Gasification, Waste to Fuel, and Hydrogen Energy," a EIL statement said.

Shukla said that while EIL’s leadership position in the domestic hydrocarbon sector is unparalleled, the will strive to consolidate its international footprints by mapping high potential geographies and forging strategic alliances. "We must strive to usher in a new era of Customer Delight through immaculate services and innovation in our operations" she added.