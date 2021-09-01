EIL Technical Director Vartika Shukla takes charge as chairperson

-
ALSO READ
Portea Medical elevates Meena Ganesh as chairperson; Vaibhav Tewari is CEO
GMM Pfaudler, IDBI Bank: 14 Nifty500 stocks have surged above their 200-DMA
Tech view: These 28 stocks are on the verge of 'Golden Cross' breakout
91% stocks in overbought zone flash bullish signal. Do you own any?
RIL, Voda Idea, Escorts: These 38 stocks breached 200-DMA amid market crash
-
Vartika Shukla has taken charge as Chairperson & Managing Director of Engineers India Limited (EIL) on Wednesday. Prior to this, she was the Director (Technical) of EIL.
A graduate in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Shukla joined EIL in 1988 as a Management Trainee in EIL’s Process Division. She possesses over 32 years of consulting experience comprising Design, Engineering and Implementation of complexes in Refining, Gas Processing, Petrochemicals, Fertilizers etc. She has led to the successful completion of many projects in the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industry both in India and Overseas.
She also has experience across diverse functions of the Technical Directorate. She has steered Process Design, R&D and the entire functions of Engineering such as Piping, Equipment, Instrumentation, Electrical, and Structural.
"In line with Government of India’s emphasis on deploying alternative fuel sources to supplement the energy requirements of the country, Shukla has also been spearheading the Company’s initiatives in new energy areas like Bio Fuels, Coal Gasification, Waste to Fuel, and Hydrogen Energy," a EIL statement said.
Shukla said that while EIL’s leadership position in the domestic hydrocarbon sector is unparalleled, the Company will strive to consolidate its international footprints by mapping high potential geographies and forging strategic alliances. "We must strive to usher in a new era of Customer Delight through immaculate services and innovation in our operations" she added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU