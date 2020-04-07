Emaar Properties slashes salaries by up to 50% amid coronavirus pandemic

Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed developer, announced pay cut for its staff. The company’s chairman has taken a 100 per cent salary cut from April 1.



The company has announced salary cut of 50 per cent for the senior management, 40 per cent for middle management and 30 per cent for junior employees.



Emaar operates in the country. It has corporate office in Gurugram and residential properties in Agra, Lucknow, Delhi, Chennai and others .Earlier, the company had a joint venture with Delhi-based MGF.