Emaar Properties slashes salaries by up to 50% amid coronavirus pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Indian IT firms unlikely to lay off employees amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus fear: Govt raises issue of layoffs, salary cuts with companies
Coronavirus wrap: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
Indian IT, telecom safe-haven bets amid coronavirus scare: BNP Paribas
Coronavirus LIVE: Four Indians on board cruise ship test positive
-
Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed developer, announced pay cut for its staff. The company’s chairman has taken a 100 per cent salary cut from April 1.
The company has announced salary cut of 50 per cent for the senior management, 40 per cent for middle management and 30 per cent for junior employees.
Emaar operates in the country. It has corporate office in Gurugram and residential properties in Agra, Lucknow, Delhi, Chennai and others .Earlier, the company had a joint venture with Delhi-based MGF.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU