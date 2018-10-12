JUST IN
Emami Cement files for Rs 10 bn IPO of fresh and existing shares

The Kolkata headquartered company is a part of the Emami Group and has cement plants in West Bengal, Chattisgarh and Odisha

India's Emami Cement Ltd has filed for an initial public offering of shares worth up to 10 billion rupees ($135.94 million), it said in a filing on Friday.

The offering consists of a fresh issue of shares of up to five billion rupees and an offer for sale of shares by existing shareholders up to 5 billion rupees.
 

The Kolkata headquartered company is a part of the Emami Group and has cement plants in West Bengal, Chattisgarh and Odisha.

 

 
