Emami takes hit in key portfolio, to focus on health, hygiene and wellness

Hit by a consumption slowdown in key products in the summer portfolio, Emami is focussing on launching more products under the health, hygiene and wellness categories.

Despite a good summer, which ideally would have boosted the company’s revenues in the summer portfolio, Emami saw a decline in demand for products in this segment, with consumers preferring to spend on essential products like food and groceries. This is despite Emami signing in superstar Salman Khan to promote its portfolio leader hair oil and subsequently launching an aggressive advertisement campaign.

In a regulatory filing with the BSE, Emami said, “Even before the implementation of the nation-wide lockdown from March 25, restrictions on movement by various states affected the supply chain from mid-March. Operations until the first fortnight of April witnessed significant disruptions in the business and operations of the company affecting the pre-season sale of the company’s summer products”.

It said that a decline in consumption was also witnessed due to “rising unemployment and a significant drop in demand from low-income groups”. This led to a consumer shift towards more essential products like food and groceries, affecting the sale of niche and discretionary products manufactured by the company”.





ALSO READ: Motor segment drives fall in premiums for non-life insurers in May

With the renewed consumer focus on health and wellness products, Emami had launched hand sanitiser and aloe vera gel under the BoroPlus brand to grab the opportunities in the health and personal care category which is becoming a strong portfolio for most of the FMCG players.

“The company has already forayed into the hygiene category by launching BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer and is poised to launch more products in the health, hygiene and wellness categories,” Emami said.

According to the company, owing to the pandemic, there is a strong demand for healthcare and hygiene products.

“The company’s healthcare range has been witnessing a steady demand for its immunity boosting products. The discretionary and personal care products are also slowly witnessing a recovery in demand,” Emammi said.

Typically, during the first half of any fiscal year, Emami makes up for around 45-46 per cent of its annual revenue which coincides with the performance of its summer portfolio. This portfolio includes its Rs. 1,000 crore brand in the cool oils category and the deodorants under the He brand. Other brands like the Kesh King hair oil, BoroPlus antiseptic cream, male grooming under the Fair and Handsome brand and pain management products led by the Zandu brand are other key revenue contributors.



ALSO READ: Tyre industry calls for curbs as imports remain buoyant despite lockdown

“The company, believes that lockdown enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic would impact the company's business performance in QIFY21 and operations are expected to normalize Q2FY21 onwards. It is very difficult to assess the financial/ non-financial impact on near term and the Company continues to evaluate the impact as the situation evolves”, Emami said.

Other have also agreed to a lessening of discretionary spends with the consumer preference skewed towards essential items including food and groceries and health and wellness products.

For example, ITC had directed its manufacturing focus entirely on the essentials category like sanitisers and food products while its cigarette business came to a halt. It was only in May that the company resumed production of cigarettes and other non-essential items.

As compared to its peers like ITC, Dabur, Marico, HUL and others, Emami does not have edibles and food category in its portfolio.