Embassy Office Parks REIT hopes demand will bounce back in early FY22

Parks REIT expects demand for properties to bounce back by early next financial year, said a senior executive of the company.

Request for proposals for nine million square feet of space are active in the market, said Vikaash Khdloya, deputy CEO at the REIT.

"Over 90 per cent of it is from global captive centres and technology firms. This will translate in two to three quarters. We expect demand to rebound by early FY22," he said.