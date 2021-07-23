Is WFH leading to social loafing?

One of the biggest fears of the continuing work-from-home (WFH) scenario is whether it is leading to “social loafing”, which many say is the biggest enemy of productivity and output. Others say that, in fact, WFH has been tougher on working individuals since contribution and performance are now clearly ascribable and there is no place to hide.

But first, what is “social loafing”? Social loafing describes the tendency of individuals to put forth less effort when they are part of a group, or working together as a co-located team. Because all members of the group are ...