JUST IN
Bullish on 5G, will launch sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone devices: Xiaomi
Adani signs agreement with Israel agency for access to technology
Sebi to auction properties of Sumangal Industries, GSHP Realtech on Aug 25
IndiGo to add a third ramp to help passengers get off from planes faster
July vehicle registrations fall 8% as rains, inflation hurt demand: FADA
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Chairman Israel Makov to retire on Aug 29
Q1 report card: IndiGo revenue soars 328% to Rs 12,855 crore; loss narrows
Weak Q1 cash flows, debt increase a worry for Godrej Properties
Infra, capital goods' firms get order book booster in June quarter
LIC listing pushes up govt ownership in NSE companies to 7.15% in Q1
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bullish on 5G, will launch sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone devices: Xiaomi
Business Standard

Engineering company Fabrication Bazar raises Rs 7 cr in seed round

Fabrication Bazar, which was founded in 2016 by Dwaipayan Dutta and Mohit Garg, has developed a cloud fabrication and tracking platform for manufacturing

Topics
fund raising | Fabrics | engineering

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

investment, investors, foreign investments, FPI, fdi, emergin markets, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity
Representative Image

Fabrication Bazar, a manufacturing and engineering company, has raised more than Rs 7 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The company will use the funds for expanding its team, improving technology, and scaling up exports. Fabrication Bazar, which was founded in 2016 by Dwaipayan Dutta (co-founder and chief executive officer) and Mohit Garg (co-founder), has developed a cloud fabrication and tracking platform for manufacturing.

The company said it follows the latest German standards for product design, development, and manufacture. It offers alternative American and Indian standards based on end-user requirements, locations, and applications. It has more than 300 customers in domestic and international markets

“Fabrication Bazar is working to make the sector organized and cutting down on the customer's obstacles post covid in terms of cost and delivery with their innovative technology. This unique platform, which aims to serve end customers and streamline the sector in every possible way, has already grown 165% in FY 22 with a confirmed order booking of Rs 130 crore for FY 23," said Ankur Mittal, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures.

“We are empowering micro and small steel fabricators by driving the demand from large, process-driven corporates. The journey is challenging & turbulent. In IPV, we found not only an early investor but a partner and a guide to bring more clarity towards the critical path,” said Dutta, Fabrication Bazar’s CEO.

Read our full coverage on fund raising

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 16:12 IST

`
.