Engineering company Fabrication Bazar raises Rs 7 cr in seed round

Fabrication Bazar, a and company, has raised more than Rs 7 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The will use the funds for expanding its team, improving technology, and scaling up exports. Fabrication Bazar, which was founded in 2016 by Dwaipayan Dutta (co-founder and chief executive officer) and Mohit Garg (co-founder), has developed a fabrication and tracking platform for .

The said it follows the latest German standards for product design, development, and manufacture. It offers alternative American and Indian standards based on end-user requirements, locations, and applications. It has more than 300 customers in domestic and international markets

“Fabrication Bazar is working to make the sector organized and cutting down on the customer's obstacles post covid in terms of cost and delivery with their innovative technology. This unique platform, which aims to serve end customers and streamline the sector in every possible way, has already grown 165% in FY 22 with a confirmed order booking of Rs 130 crore for FY 23," said Ankur Mittal, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures.

“We are empowering micro and small steel fabricators by driving the demand from large, process-driven corporates. The journey is challenging & turbulent. In IPV, we found not only an early investor but a partner and a guide to bring more clarity towards the critical path,” said Dutta, Fabrication Bazar’s .