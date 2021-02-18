Engineers India, OIL to jointly bid for BPCL stake in Numaligarh Refinery

-
ALSO READ
Engineers India and Oil India to bid for 61.6% stake in Numaligarh Refinery
Bharat Petroleum likely to sell 7.3% treasury stock in bulk deal
BPCL to consider buying 36.62% Oman firm stake in Bharat Oman Refineries
Chennai Petroleum to invest Rs 1,850 cr in BS VI auto fuel quality upgrade
Refiners likely to add only a fourth of targeted petrol pumps in India
-
Engineers India (EIL) in consortium with Oil India (OIL) will bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) in Numaligarh Refinery (NRL). An EIL statement said that OIL will be the leader in the consortium and EIL will be taking the minority share.
An OIL statement said, “The bid is to be submitted through a formal process. The exact percentage of the stake of OIL and EIL will depend on the extent of Right of First Offer (ROFO) to be exercised by the Government of Assam which already holds 12.35 per cent stakes in NRL.”
The refinery was incorporated on April 22, 1993 and has a 3 million tonnes per annum capacity. It is the largest customer of OIL’s crude produced from its North Eastern fields. The acquisition is expected to improve the synergy in OIL’s portfolio.
EIL said that the stake buy enables the Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to diversify its business into downstream oil and gas operations. It is currently a leading Engineering Consultancy and EPC companies in the areas of Hydrocarbons and Petrochemicals.
The stake buy bid is to be seen in light of the centre’s attempt to divest its shareholding in BPCL and privatise the Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) refining and marketing company. This is in line with the November 2019 decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) that announced the Strategic disinvestment of 53.29 per cent government’s shareholding in BPCL.
It was then announced that BPCL’s equity shareholding in NRL will be divested to another Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) operating in the Oil and Gas Sector. This move was required because the refinery owes its existence to the commitment made by Government of India in the historic ‘Assam Accord’, signed on August 15, 1985. The setting up of this refinery was among the major clauses of the accord that ended a violent six-year agitation for ejecting illegal migrants from Assam.
NRL was conceived as a vehicle for speedy economic development of the region. It is popularly known as the Assam Accord Refinery and is situated in Numaligarh, Assam, with the Kaziranga National Park in its neighbourhood.
The Assam state government had red flagged any suggestions to privatise NRL and had also put in a bid to acquire a larger share of the mini ratna PSU. BPCL currently holds a 61.65 per cent stake in NRL, Oil India holds 26 per cent, and the Assam government owns 12.35 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU