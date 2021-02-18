Engineers India, OIL to jointly bid for BPCL stake in Numaligarh Refinery

(EIL) in consortium with (OIL) will bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) in (NRL). An EIL statement said that OIL will be the leader in the consortium and EIL will be taking the minority share.

An OIL statement said, “The bid is to be submitted through a formal process. The exact percentage of the stake of OIL and EIL will depend on the extent of Right of First Offer (ROFO) to be exercised by the Government of Assam which already holds 12.35 per cent stakes in NRL.”

The refinery was incorporated on April 22, 1993 and has a 3 million tonnes per annum capacity. It is the largest customer of OIL’s crude produced from its North Eastern fields. The acquisition is expected to improve the synergy in OIL’s portfolio.

EIL said that the stake buy enables the Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to diversify its business into downstream oil and gas operations. It is currently a leading Engineering Consultancy and EPC in the areas of Hydrocarbons and Petrochemicals.

The stake buy bid is to be seen in light of the centre’s attempt to divest its shareholding in and privatise the Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) refining and marketing company. This is in line with the November 2019 decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) that announced the Strategic disinvestment of 53.29 per cent government’s shareholding in

It was then announced that BPCL’s equity shareholding in NRL will be divested to another Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) operating in the Oil and Gas Sector. This move was required because the refinery owes its existence to the commitment made by Government of India in the historic ‘Assam Accord’, signed on August 15, 1985. The setting up of this refinery was among the major clauses of the accord that ended a violent six-year agitation for ejecting illegal migrants from Assam.

NRL was conceived as a vehicle for speedy economic development of the region. It is popularly known as the Assam Accord Refinery and is situated in Numaligarh, Assam, with the Kaziranga National Park in its neighbourhood.

The Assam state government had red flagged any suggestions to privatise NRL and had also put in a bid to acquire a larger share of the mini ratna PSU. currently holds a 61.65 per cent stake in NRL, holds 26 per cent, and the Assam government owns 12.35 per cent.