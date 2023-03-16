JUST IN
myTVS selects Oracle cloud applications to improve business processes
Eris Lifesciences Ltd buys 9 dermatology brands from Dr Reddy's for $33 mn

Eris and Dr. Reddy's did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests seeking the names of the dermatology brands

Eris Lifesciences | Dr Reddys | dermatology

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Dr Reddy's

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd said on Thursday it had bought nine dermatology brands from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd in a 2.75 billion rupees ($33.24 million) deal, to expand in the cosmetic dermatology business.

The deal, to be paid in cash, is expected to be completed on or before March 31, Eris said in a stock exchange filing.

Eris and Dr. Reddy's did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests seeking the names of the dermatology brands.

The deal comes two months after Eris said it would acquire a portfolio of dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd for 3.4 billion rupees to deepen its presence in the anti-fungal and anti-psoriasis segments.

Eris' shares were trading 1.4% lower as of 2:33 p.m. IST and were headed for a sixth straight session of losses. They have fallen 9.2% since announcing the deal with Glenmark.

($1 = 82.7250 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 16:30 IST

