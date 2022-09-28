JUST IN
Falling raw material costs to aid margin expansion for Asian Paints
Slowing demand, higher valuation point to weak outlook for Hindalco
Gains ahead for SBI: Higher NIM could lead to double digit earnings growth
Crop protection firms may face headwinds due to extreme weather conditions
Strong demand to drive gains for stocks of city gas distributors
Electric vehicle launch success key to further gains for M&M stock
Positive triggers factored into Hindustan Unilever's stock price
Adani's foray expected to trigger consolidation in cement industry
Valuations factor in multiple positives for Power Grid Corporation
Ceat spurts ahead on demand recovery and margin expansion hopes
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray
Pharma supply start-up Saveo Healthcare raises $4.5mn in venture round
Business Standard

Expensive deal valuations to hit Torrent Pharma's near-term earnings

Sales trajectory in domestic formulations and resolution of regulatory issues are other triggers

Topics
Torrent Pharmaceuticals | dermatology | Cosmetic Dermatology

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Torrent Pharmaceuticals

The stock of pharma major Torrent Pharmaceuticals is down about three per cent in trade as most brokerages termed its Rs 2,000 crore acquisition of Curatio, a cosmetic and paediatric dermatology company, as expensive and earnings-dilutive.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 15:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.