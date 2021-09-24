JUST IN
Essar Oil strengthens board with experts, experienced hydrocarbon execs

New members include Jonathan R Kelafant of Advanced Resources International, Inc, and Charles Boyer of Schlumberger

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) has strengthened its board by appointing experts and experienced hydrocarbon professionals as directors.
The new members in the EOGEPL board are: Prashant Ruia, Director-Essar Capital, Jonathan R Kelafant, Vice President with Advanced Resources International, Inc., one of the renowned UHC asset advisory companies in the world, Charles Boyer- stalwart in Schlumberger UHC consulting field with deep knowledge of project implementation and sustenance and Sunil Jain, a veteran in the renewable energy sector.

First Published: Fri, September 24 2021. 19:07 IST

