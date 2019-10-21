EV battery prices fall sharply, but local manufacturing yet to take off

Manufacturing of battery cells for electric vehicles (EV) is yet to take off in India in the absence of a strong local market despite a steep fall in prices of battery cells and the recent thrust by the government and some players to promote EVs. Batteries comprise 30 per cent of the cost of an EV.

Its primary ingredient, lithium-ion cells, however, is still majorly imported from China and South Asian counties. According to estimates by EV makers, the average cost of battery cells has come down to $200 per kilowatt per hour (kWh), as against $1,200 per kWh three years ago. For ...