Ex-Ford India head Anurag Mehrotra joins Tata Motors' CV business unit

Anurag Mehrotra, who till recently was heading Ford India's India operations as its managing director, has joined as vice president international business and strategy of the business unit. A spokesperson confirmed.

Following the restructuring announced by Ford, Mehrotra, 48, resigned from the firm on September 24. Ford is shutting down the manufacturing and sales of Ford’s existing range of cars as part of the restructuring.

Mehrotra was with Ford for over a decade overseeing marketing, sales, service operations for most part of his career. At he will report to Girish Wagh, executive director and head of Business unit (CVBU).

As compared to the domestic business, exports is a smaller business for Tata Motors and accounts for only making up less than 15 percent of total sales.

Before joining Ford India, Mehrotra was vice president – Corporate Marketing at WNS Global Services, a business process outsourcing company, where he was responsible for lead generation and brand building in North America and Europe.