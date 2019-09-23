Expect cement prices, demand to recover in second half of FY20: Srinivasan

N Srinivasan, vice chairman and managing director of Limited (ICL), said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the prospects of the Indian cement market, which has been facing supply overhang, and expects an uptick in demand and prices from the second half of the current financial year.

Increased spending on infrastructure projects by the Centre and acceleration in infrastructure projects and development schemes by the new government in Andhra Pradesh should spur demand, he said.

"The cement industry which grew over 13 2 per cent in the first quarter of last year had to be content with a marginal growth of only 1.2 per cent during the quarter ended June 2019. The Southern market, a key market for India Cements, is strong, and grew around 3 per cent on a larger base.," he said.

Prices improved from February 2019 and were stable during the next three months. However, in July and August, there was pressure due to heavy monsoon, particularly in the Southern region, he said.

"Now that the monsoon is getting over, and the new Andhra Pradesh Government and the government at the Centre are expected to kickstart development schemes, demand is expected to increase, which will lead to better prices," said Srinivasan, adding that he is 'cautiously optimistic’ on the outlook for the industry in the current year.

"The second half of the financial year would be better and the company expects to make up the deficit in consumption in the first half, during the second half of the year," he said.

Srinivasan said his company has been focusing on cost-cutting and operational efficacy.

"ICL has been taking steps to contain the cost of production and the variable cost has come down by nearly four per cent on a sequential quarter basis aided by the softening of fuel prices...Plant utilisation level has increased to above 75 per cent now, owing to measures taken regarding reducing logistics, fuel, manpower costs, power expenses, development of skill in the work force through training, among others."

Talking about the company's expansion plans, Srinivasan said plans to invest around Rs 1,300-1,400 crore in the near future, a chunk of which will be used for an integrated cement factory in Madhya Pradesh and a grinding unit at Uttar Pradesh, which will establish the company as a pan-India player.

Currently, has a total production capacity of 16 Million Tonnes from 10 plants in five states. "Total capacity will increase to nearly 20 million tonnes by 2021 once the two projects are implemented and capacity expanded in existing plants," Srinivasan said.

India Cements Ltd posted consolidated net profits at Rs 64.27 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter. The company had registered consolidated net profits of Rs 2.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2019 the consolidated net profits were Rs 19.10 crore.

Total income for the April-June 2019 quarter grew to Rs 1,503.61 crore from Rs 1,393.76 crore registered during the same period last year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2019, the consolidated net profits were at Rs 5,809.60 crore.