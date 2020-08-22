Explained: How brands reaching out to shoppers in Covid-19 times

If there is one segment that has been upended on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, it is the distribution of goods and services.

Companies from retail to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have been forced to realign their strategies in the past few months, shifting focus to reaching their target directly rather than waiting for them to make their way to shops, malls and department stores. While most firms are adapting to the new normal, industry executives and experts say it is a trend that will stay. “Studies show that Indian consumers will take a while to get ...