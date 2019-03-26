Explained: How Honeywell Automation became a leader in industrial software

From a core industrial products company, Honeywell Automation India’s evolution into a digitally-connected company is a stellar transformational story. Besides, its focus on catering to India and China has aided growth.

Localisation has helped further, and the company posted a compound annual growth rate of 40 per cent in net profit on sales growth of 12 per cent over the last three years. Following in its global parent’s footsteps, the company has converted itself into an “industrial software” company from a pure “industrial hardware” one, thus ...