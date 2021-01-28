Explained: How the iconic motorcycle Royal Enfield is getting personal

Raman RV, a 45-year-old Hyderabad-based businessman, owns a Royal Enfield Classic 500. Maintained in mint condition, it was impossible to tell that the bike was a decade old.

A few months ago, when he felt it was time to get a “new” ride, he did what any other Royal Enfield buff would do: Decided to get it customised. Buying a new bike was not an option — any Enfield enthusiast will tell you that once you own this motorcycle, you simply don’t part with it, not even for a new model from the Royal Enfield stable. So, Raman, having decided that he wanted his bike ...