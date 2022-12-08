JUST IN
Year In Review: From Twitter to HDFC Ltd, successful M&As of 2022
Explained: Why private insurance companies in India are coveted buys

By chasing profit over rapid expansion, companies have conserved capital, making them attractive for potential buyers

India | Insurance | Reliance Captial

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Life insurance
Photo: Shutterstock

Among the list of 23 Indian life insurers, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLI) can be considered fairly middle-of-the-road. It does not figure among the top 10 in terms of premium underwritten. Yet, as the fallout of the bankruptcy of Reliance Capital, the holding company of the insurer shows, there is a veritable dogfight for the insurer. Nippon Life, the existing 49 per cent shareholder, wants to become the majority owner while the Aditya Birla Group wishes to merge the company with its own venture.

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 19:18 IST

