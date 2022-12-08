Explained: Why private insurance companies in India are coveted buys

Among the list of 23 Indian life insurers, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLI) can be considered fairly middle-of-the-road. It does not figure among the top 10 in terms of premium underwritten. Yet, as the fallout of the bankruptcy of Reliance Capital, the holding company of the insurer shows, there is a veritable dogfight for the insurer. Nippon Life, the existing 49 per cent shareholder, wants to become the majority owner while the Aditya Birla Group wishes to merge the company with its own venture.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 19:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU