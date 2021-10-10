EY burnishes its credentials with successful Air India sale to Tatas

In 2017, when the government had initiated the process to sell Air India and its subsidiaries, it decided to appoint two transaction advisors. The task was humongous and it didn’t think that one advisor could pull it off.

But an issue broke out. British multinational bank Rothschild, one of the two who were about to get the mandate, decided against the fee of 0.2 per cent of total transaction value, stating it as “too low for such a complex process”. According to guidelines of the bidding process, the fee quoted by EY, which was the highest in the preferred bidder ...