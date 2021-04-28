Failure of govt steps, vaccinations may cause economic disruption: Zomato

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of services by food delivery giant The Gurugram-based company said its revenue from operations has grown from Rs 466 crore in FY18 to Rs 2,604 crore in FY20, signifying around 5.5x growth over the three-year period. The revenue from operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 stood at Rs 1,301 crore.

“In particular, as lockdowns in response to the Covid-19 pandemic eased in India towards the end of May 2020, our food delivery business started recovering and in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 we recorded the highest GOV (gross order value) achieved by us in any quarter till December 2020,” said the company. “The accelerated growth of our business stemming from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic may not continue in the future.”

The Deepinder Goyal-led firm on Wednesday filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 8,250 crore (nearly $1.1 billion) through its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Referring to research firm RedSeer, said it has consistently gained market share over the last four years to become the category leader in the food delivery space in India in terms of GOV from October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Food Services is a competitive market in India comprising food delivery players such as and Swiggy. There are also cloud kitchens like Rebel Foods and branded Food Services players (including quick-service restaurants such as Dominos, McDonalds and Pizza Hut).

Zomato experienced rapid growth in food delivery in India with our orders increasing by 13.2 times from 30.6 million in fiscal 2018 to 403.1 million in fiscal 2020 and our GOV (gross order value) growing 8.4 times from Rs 1334 crore in Fiscal 2018 to Rs 112,21 crore in Fiscal 2020.

On average, 10.7 million customers ordered food every month on our platform in India in Fiscal 2020 with an average monthly frequency of over three times. In the nine months ended December 2020, 99.3 per cent of the food delivery orders came through Zomato's mobile application

Zomato has one of India’s largest hyperlocal delivery networks in terms of the number of delivery partners as of December 31, 2020, according to RedSeer. The delivery network collected food from the restaurant partners and delivered it to customers with a median delivery time of less than 30 minutes in fiscal 2020. The delivery time calculated from the time the order is placed on its mobile application to the time the order is delivered to the customer). Zomato had 161,637 active delivery partners during the month of December 2020. In Fiscal 2020, the delivery partners fulfilled 94.9 per cent of orders which were delivered.

On average, in fiscal 2020, Zomato had 131,233 active food delivery restaurants every month. Zomato said restaurants are the backbone of its business, and it strongly believes that the company can only be viable if it helps the restaurant industry grow.

The company said it will need to work with its existing and increasingly large number of new restaurant partners, delivery partners and other participants in its network efficiently. The aim is to establish and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with them.

“We will also need to continue to expand, train, manage and motivate our growing workforce,” said Zomato. “To support our expansion, we also expect to implement a variety of new and upgraded managerial, operating, financial and human resource systems, procedures and controls, which may lead to higher costs.”

However, Zomato acknowledged that its food delivery business was significantly impacted during the first quarter of Fiscal 2021. This is because most restaurant establishments had temporarily closed operations in response to government-mandated lockdowns and customers were unwilling to order food from restaurants. Similarly, Zomato’s revenues from its dining-out services were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While its food delivery business has recovered since lockdowns eased in India, the dining-out business is still recovering as customers are still reluctant to dine out as a precautionary measure. “In addition, further government actions and lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19 could adversely impact us,” said Zomato.

Zomato has a history of net losses and it anticipates increased expenses in the future. The firm said it has incurred restated loss for the year/period of Rs 1,07 crore, Rs 10,10 crore, Rs 23,85 crore and Rs 6,82 crore in Fiscals 2018, 2019 and 2020, and in the nine months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

“We expect our costs to increase over time and our losses will continue given significant investments expected towards growing our business,” said the company.

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak the governments of many countries, including India, had taken and may continue to take preventive or protective actions. These include imposing country-wide lockdowns, restrictions on travel and business operations and advising or requiring individuals to limit their time outside of their homes. Temporary closures of businesses had been ordered and numerous other businesses were temporarily closed on a voluntary basis as well.

Zomato said the scope, duration, and frequency of such measures and the adverse effects of Covid-19 remain uncertain and could be severe.

“Resurgence of the virus or a variant of the virus that causes a rapid increase in cases and deaths, if measures taken by governments fail or if vaccinations are not administered as planned, may cause significant economic disruption in India and in the rest of the world,” said Zomato.

Zomato said the current outbreak of Covid-19 has resulted in a widespread global health crisis and adversely affected global economies and financial markets, and similar public health threats could do so in the future. Such events have impacted, and could in the future impact, demand for restaurants and customers’ purchase patterns, which in turn, could adversely affect Zomato's cash flows, revenue and results of operations.

“Even if a virus or other disease does not spread significantly and such measures are not implemented, the perceived risk of infection or significant health risk may adversely affect our business,” said the firm.

Restaurants may be perceived as unsafe during such public health threats, even for food delivery. If the services offered through Zomato’s platform or at other businesses in the industry become a significant risk for transmitting Covid-19 or if there is a public perception that such risks exist, demand for the use of the platform would be adversely affected. Incidents such as these may result in a negative impact on customers’ willingness or ability to order delivery or complete a takeout order. There may also impact the delivery partner’s willingness or ability to make deliveries, thereby adversely affecting the company’s business, cash flows, financial condition and results of operation.