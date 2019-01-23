Fairfax edges past L&T Infotech, Tech Mahindra in race for Mindtree stake

With the founders of Mindtree reluctant to cash in their holdings, Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax is learnt to be leading the race to acquire V G Siddhartha’s stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm, sources in the know said.

Currently, Siddhartha holds close to a 21 per cent stake through various entities, while the founders of Mindtree — Subroto Bagchi, N S Parthasarathy, Krishnakumar Natarajan and Rostow Ravanan — hold around 13 per cent in the company. Despite L&T Infotech’s serious evaluation of the deal, Fairfax’s offer appears to be gaining ...