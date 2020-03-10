JUST IN
Boeing employee in Everett factory tests positive for coronavirus
Business Standard

Falling crude oil price brings good tidings for India's FMCG sector

Staples expected to get cheaper in coming 2 months

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies stand to gain from the slide in crude prices, since many use oil and its derivatives in their products. Brent crude touched $34 a barrel on Monday, a fall of nearly 24 per cent over the previous day’s close.

On Tuesday, the commodity recovered some ground, hovering at $37 a barrel. The forecast is that oil prices will remain depressed owing to coronavirus concerns as well as the price war that has begun between oil producers — Russia and Saudi Arabia. For FMCG companies, a fall in input prices will mean that they can pass on ...

First Published: Tue, March 10 2020. 21:41 IST

