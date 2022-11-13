JUST IN
Business Standard

Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC

Two-judge bench dismisses review petition seeking to reopen and review an earlier SC order relating to a 2017 Punjab and Haryana HC decision ruling fantasy sports to be a game of skill

Topics
Supreme Court | Dream11 | GST

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

dream11, mobile app, game, gaming, smartphone, IPL
The SC had in an earlier order upheld the legality of fantasy sports as a legitimate business and game of skill

The Supreme Court has upheld the fantasy sports format offered by fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11 as a game of skill and not chance.

The Supreme Court (SC) bench, comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari summarily dismissed a review petition filed by Varun Gumber who sought the reopening and review of an earlier SC order relating to a 2017 Punjab and Haryana High Court decision ruling fantasy sports to be a game of skill.

The review petition by Gumber claimed that there was an error apparent in the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgement. The petition was dismissed by the SC “both on the ground of delay as well as on merits.”

The court said that there was a delay of 1,586 days in filing the review petition for which no sufficient cause was shown by the petitioner. “Even otherwise on merits also, we are of the view that the order of which review has been sought does not suffer from any error apparent on the face of the record warranting its consideration,” the order said.

In total, seven petitions have been dismissed by the SC, three of which pertained to the applicability of GST on fantasy sports. The GST applicable would be different depending on whether fantasy sports are classed as games of skill or chance.

The SC had in an earlier order upheld the legality of fantasy sports as a legitimate business and game of skill.

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:53 IST

