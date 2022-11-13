Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC

The has upheld the fantasy sports format offered by fantasy gaming unicorn as a game of skill and not chance.

The (SC) bench, comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari summarily dismissed a review petition filed by Varun Gumber who sought the reopening and review of an earlier SC order relating to a 2017 and decision ruling fantasy sports to be a game of skill.

The review petition by Gumber claimed that there was an error apparent in the and judgement. The petition was dismissed by the SC “both on the ground of delay as well as on merits.”

The court said that there was a delay of 1,586 days in filing the review petition for which no sufficient cause was shown by the petitioner. “Even otherwise on merits also, we are of the view that the order of which review has been sought does not suffer from any error apparent on the face of the record warranting its consideration,” the order said.

In total, seven petitions have been dismissed by the SC, three of which pertained to the applicability of on fantasy sports. The applicable would be different depending on whether fantasy sports are classed as games of skill or chance.

The SC had in an earlier order upheld the legality of fantasy sports as a legitimate business and game of skill.