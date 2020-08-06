Fast-moving story slides into the slow lane but Britannia bucks the trend

A tiny virus has changed the world irrevocably, altering the way consumers and companies conduct themselves. Amongst firms affected significantly by the Covid-19 pandemic are fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

The last few months have tested their resilience like never before. Most domestic players are recovering only now from disruptions that lockdown restrictions imposed on daily life since the end of March. The January-March period reflected partially the impact of the nationwide lockdown on business, but the April-June period laid bare the full extent of the damage. ...