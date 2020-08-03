From charters to Covid-19 certification, travel firms tap new revenue areas

is selling chartered flights as a slump in airline ticket and hotel bookings forces to tap new revenue growth options.

While regular airline ticket sales have zero or minimum commission, agents can earn around five per cent on charter bookings.

Domestic airline capacity is currently less than 30 per cent of July 2019 level and leisure travel has come to a halt because of visa and quarantine restrictions. In this backdrop travel are working on alternate strategies to earn revenue.

joins competitors Yatra.com and Thomas Cook, which too are looking to cash in on different business opportunities. Last week Yatra.com said it is building a digital services platform to offer skill development training and sourcing solutions to corporates among other things while has partnered with ICMR accredited labs to offer Covid-19 certification.

"The demand for chartered flights has seen a significant jump with people looking for safe and customised travel options as they continue to prioritise social distancing," said Saujanya Shrivastava, MakeMyTrip's chief operating officer- flights. "Our chartered flight services are targeted at corporates, high net worth individuals and other luxury seekers who are looking for private and safe transfers during the pandemic," he added.

"We are building and integrated business services platform for corporates with the idea of streamlining the procurement process and helping plug leakages with better automation and compliance using tech. The idea is to transform from a travel services company to into a business services platform on the corporate side," said Dhruv Shringi, founder and CEO of Yatra.com.

While online portals are seeing a growth in bookings on month-on-month basis, the volumes are still 15-20 per cent of pre-Covid levels in respect of tickets and hotel bookings are at 10-12 per cent.

"While commercial international air travel is yet to resume, our Covid-19 negative certificate services are witnessing demand from travellers on repatriation flights including Vande Bharat - for segments like work permit holders, residents and foreign nationals. Our teams have been receiving requests from both individual as well as corporates and the source markets include India’s metros and Tier 2-3 cities and towns," said Rajeev Kale, president & country head (holidays), India.