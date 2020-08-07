JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

CDSL gets UIDAI nod for e-KYC authentication for opening accounts online
Business Standard

Faster business recovery reviving investor trust in Pidilite Industries

After almost zero business in April and some recovery in May, June was a month of significant recovery for Pidilite

Topics
Pidilite Industries | Q1 results

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

Pidilite Industries’ June 2020 quarter (Q1) results, announced on Thursday post market hours, were not only its worse in many years because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, but also weaker than the Street’s expectations. Yet, Pidilite's stock gained 3.4 per cent on Friday when the BSE Sensex closed flat.

The management commentary highlighting faster-than-expected business recovery revived investor sentiment towards the stock, which has underperformed the market in the recent times. In the last three months, Pidilite’s stock is up 2 per cent versus the 21 per ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU