Faster business recovery reviving investor trust in Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries’ June 2020 quarter (Q1) results, announced on Thursday post market hours, were not only its worse in many years because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, but also weaker than the Street’s expectations. Yet, Pidilite's stock gained 3.4 per cent on Friday when the BSE Sensex closed flat.

The management commentary highlighting faster-than-expected business recovery revived investor sentiment towards the stock, which has underperformed the market in the recent times. In the last three months, Pidilite’s stock is up 2 per cent versus the 21 per ...