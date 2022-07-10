Former VSNL chief, 'father of internet in India', B K Syngal dies

Brijendra Kumar Syngal, former chairman of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited, passed away late on Saturday. He was 82.

An IITian, Syngal left satellite communications company Inmarsat to take charge of VSNL in 1991.

Under his watch, the company rolled out India's service and launched its then biggest global depository receipt issue.



Syngal, referred to as father of in India, joined Reliance following a controversial exit from VSNL. In recent years, he was associated with a consulting firm.