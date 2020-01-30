Fears over rights of passenger loom after airlines ban Kunal Kamra

A tweet from Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made four major airlines ban stand-up comedian for 60 days even though the crew of IndiGo, where the incident took place, filed no complaints.

The ban by IndiGo was followed by Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir after Puri tweeted: “We are left with no other option but ask other operators to impose similar restrictions.”

The move has raised fears that the government can use the no-fly list to settle political scores, undermining freedom of citizens.

Sudhakar Reddy, president of Air Passengers Association of India, said the no-fly list is heavily tilted in favour of airlines. “The success of any law lies in it balancing the interests of all concerned. Unfortunately, at first glance, these rules look skewed against passengers,” Reddy said.

Queries sent to Puri’s office on why the minister interfered in a safety investigation process were diverted to civil aviation secretary P S Kharola, who didn’t comment.

“The matter has to be referred to an internal committee of airlines and they have to give a final decision in 30 days and give reasons in writing. Punishment for different types of unruly behaviour is prescribed and airlines have to adhere to the same,” the DGCA said on Wednesday.