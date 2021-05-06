Fighting Covid: JSPL ramps up daily oxygen supply limit to 120 tonnes/day

Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday said it has ramped up its daily supply limit to 120 tonne/day for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Till date, the company has supplied over 1,000 tonne of liquid medical (LMO) to various health centres in nine states of India, a company spokesperson said.

Earlier, JSPL on an average was supplying up to 100 tonne LMO per day.

The spokesperson further said that "JSPL can increase the supply to 400 tonne a day but it is unable to do so due to shortage of cryogenic tankers."



On the directions of the Ministry of Steel, integrated steel makers are supplying medical in liquid form to various states amid rising demand for the gas, being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Steel plants produce oxygen for various steel-making processes including in the basic oxygen furnace (BoF).

