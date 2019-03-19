Finalise resolution plan by March-end or we'll stop flying: Jet pilots

-
Jet Airways pilots have decided to stop flying from April 1 if the management does not finalise resolution plan by this month end.
The decision was taken at the National Aviators Guild annual general meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.
"It is a collective decision of the pilots and we hope resolution is achieved by month end. Our interest is that the airline survives and jobs are protected," said Asim Valiani, union's vice president.
While there was a pressure from a section of pilots to call for a strike, the union is not issuing a strike notice or a directive.
Also the Directorate General of Civil Aviation directive to deroster pilots reporting stress is also said to be a reason pilots why no immediate industrial action is being taken.
The airline has defaulted on salary and vendor payments and now full salary of January and February and 87.5 per cent of December is pending.
