Fintech start-up Actlogica raises seed funding from Zerodha's venture arm

Actlogica, a wealth and investment management platform, has raised Rs 3 crore in seed funding from Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital.

The husband-wife duo of Ameet Ayare and Archana Anoor founded Actlogica in 2015 to aid wealth managers and investment management professionals. Investment managers, to maintain their businesses, need the support of various tools. Not just to monitor and take evasive actions against market movements, but also to ensure they are compliant with regulations and, most importantly, to build a sustainable business.

Their first product for wealth management – FinFlo Enterprise, is an investor centric product with process flexibility and CFA inspired reporting standards. The goal with FinFlo is to ensure that the user will be able to place orders, settle, report, and charge fees (in the case of RIAs). All in one place without having to use multiple systems

For the investor, this means ease of placing orders for investing in mutual funds, direct stocks, ETFs etc. One simple and smooth flow for creating a compliant multi-asset order, accepting recommended investment transactions to buy and sell assets. It also means that investors can track their goals and see the performance of their investments with greater insights and analytics. Providing these metrics on a report would normally take hours, if not days, for the investment managers to calculate.

The company’s other product, Investa, is an API-first mutual fund CAS analysis and reporting freemium software. Anyone with a CAS statement can instantly upload, analyse and generate a performance report for the investments in the CAS file.

Ameet Ayare, Co-founder & CEO, Actlogica, said “We’ve built an ecosystem of software tools that are interconnected. These can be plugged into each other to create a customised version of the software that can cater to business needs.”

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO at Zerodha, said, “We are happy to partner with the Actlogica team as we strongly believe that the tools and platforms that the team at Actlogica is building can empower a generation of Indian advisors and other financial intermediaries.”