Fintech startup Paytail raises $1.5 mn seed from Cholamandalam, others

Buy-now-pay-later Fintech startup Paytail has raised $1.5 million from Cholamandalam and other marquee angel investors as part of its seed round.

Paytail plans to use the fresh funds to enhance the product and build a strong team to transform the experience of offline buyers & sellers & achieve 10x-15x growth rate in the monthly transactions in the next 12 months.

Along with Cholamandalam, Paytail is committed to building a network of other large financial institutions to cater to the pre-approved loan offers for consumers. Maple Capital is the Investment banker for this transaction, and Stratage law is the legal advisors to the company.

Vikas Garg,co-founder of Paytail, said, “We are trying to address the real pain points in a segment that contributes 95% of India’s retail, away from the internet-only offerings of the present BNPL players. With this funding, we will be able to enhance the product and build a strong team. We have the vision to create the largest retail BNPL Fintech in India and are efficiently working towards it.”