Slice, a fintech unicorn, completes ESOP buybacks worth Rs 65 crore

-
ALSO READ
Fintech start-up slice turns India's 41st unicorn in 2021, raises $220 mn
What explains the lure of pay-later cards like Slice and Uni?
Online used cars seller Spinny finishes ESOP buyback worth $12 mn
Chennai-based agri-commerce firm WayCool lines up Rs 250 crore ESOP
TMS Ep57: Big tech scrutiny, pay-later cards, markets, bank accounts
-
Fintech unicorn Slice has completed an ESOP buyback worth Rs 65 crore, the company said on Monday. Around 60 of both former and existing employees, holding vested stocks in the company, are eligible for the buyback.
In November last year, Slice had raised $220 million in a Series B round that valued the company at over $1 billion. The company issues prepaid visa cards with a credit line that allows users to get credit card-like benefits as well as build their credit score. The company claimed to have more than 7 million registered users with a 40 per cent month-on-month growth rate.
Slice’s founder and CEO Rajan Bajaj said, “This buyback plan is our little way of saying “thank you” to our teams who have not only contributed to slice but also to the larger financial ecosystem. I cannot help but feel grateful for this opportunity to give back to the people who have shared the same vision and got on the journey from early on."
The company aims to launch its UPI product in 2022 to further enhance the payments experience of the millennials and Gen-Z in India. Backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Advent International, Blume Ventures and Gunosy Capital, Slice has cumulatively raised $270 million since inception.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU