FIR against Amazon sellers for printing national symbols on products

An FIR has been registered in Bhopal against unidentified sellers on e-commerce giant Amazon for printing national symbols on various products, said police.
"An FIR has been registered against sellers on Amazon for printing national symbols on shoes, mugs, and T-shirts; notices are being sent to the company," said Bhopal Police Commissioner, Makrand Deuskar on Tuesday.
Bhopal's Crime Branch has registered an FIR under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act and section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.
The action came after state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday told media persons that directed DGP to register an FIR against officials of Amazon and its owner for allegedly selling products with images or imprints of the tricolour on them.
"It has come to my notice that our national flag is used on products being sold by the online e-commerce platform Amazon. It is intolerable that even it (the national flag) has been used on shoes," Mishra had said.
