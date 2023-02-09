JUST IN
Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Greater Kailash, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at an HDFC Bank in the national capital's Greater Kailash-II area on Thursday, an official said.

Topics
Greater Kailash | New Delhi | HDFC Bank

IANS  |  New Delhi 

HDFC
Representative Image

A fire broke out at an HDFC Bank in the national capital's Greater Kailash-II area on Thursday, an official said.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said a call regarding the blaze at the bank in M Block was recieved at around 6.05 a.m.

"A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control at around 7.15 a.m. The fire was at basement (server room) and ground floor of the bank. No casualty has been reported," he added.

--IANS

ssh/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:47 IST

