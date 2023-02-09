Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Greater Kailash, no casualty reported

-
-
A fire broke out at an HDFC Bank in the national capital's Greater Kailash-II area on Thursday, an official said.
Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said a call regarding the blaze at the bank in M Block was recieved at around 6.05 a.m.
"A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control at around 7.15 a.m. The fire was at basement (server room) and ground floor of the bank. No casualty has been reported," he added.
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:47 IST
