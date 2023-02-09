JUST IN
Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours
MSCI receives feedback; to do free float review of Adani Group securities
Compass Group's Elior India acquisition stalled due to governance glitches
Pennar Industries' PAT up by 97.2% at Rs 21 crores in December quarter
Adani plans to prepay $500 million loan due in March to banking group
Cummins India standalone PAT rises by 50% to Rs 360 cr in December quarter
AEL adds another 20%, 7 Adani stocks up as group boosts investor confidence
AIIMS issues orders to include healthy food items in cafeteria, mess menu
Indian airlines likely to order up to 1,700 planes in next 2 yrs: CAPA
BP-Reliance's giant deep-water project offshore nears completion
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ONGC Videsh eyes oil, gas 'hot spots' in Africa, Latin America, says MD

It's better to invest in bigger hot spots where you can get larger discoveries... Africa and Latin America still hold a lot of potential. Ghana is there, Suriname is there

Topics
ONGC Videsh | Africa | Latin America

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

ONGC, OVL, ONGC Videsh
Representative image

By Nidhi Verma and Shariq Khan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -ONGC Videsh (OVL) Ltd, the overseas exploration arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is looking for exploration and production investment opportunities in Africa and Latin America, such as in Ghana and Surinam, managing director Rajarshi Gupta said.

The company already has a presence in both continents through stakes in projects in Mozambique, Brazil and Venezuela among others.

"It's better to invest in bigger hot spots where you can get larger discoveries... Africa and Latin America still hold a lot of potential. Ghana is there, Suriname is there, all of the continental shelf. Brazil is also an interesting proposition," Gupta told reporters at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

Some of the hydrocarbon assets in Africa and Latin America hold large volumes, he said, adding his company is also looking for assets in southeast Asia and Middle East.

OVL currently has a stake in 32 oil & gas projects in 15 countries, spanning projects in various phases, including exploration, development, producing and pipelines.

OVL's crude and gas output will decline from 12.5 million tonnes in 2021/22 due to lower production in Russia's Sakhalin 1 project, in which ONGC has a stake.

Output at Sakhalin 1 collapsed after the exit of its previous operator Exxon Mobil Corp due to Western sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine in late February last year.

Gupta said current production at Sakhalin 1 is about 150,000 barrels per day and the production would rise to 200,000 bpd by June. ONGC's has a 20% stake in Sakhalin 1 project.

He said ONGC does not face any issues in raising funds, and has debt of $3-4 billion compared to net worth of more than $6 billion.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Shariq Khan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ONGC Videsh

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.