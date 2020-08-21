Flipkart announces pact with Nepal's Sastodeal for cross-border trade

said on Friday it will work with Sastodeal, an e-commerce company in Nepal, for cross-border trade that opportunities for its lakhs of sellers.

Under the partnership, Sastodeal will host products from Walmart-owned Flipkart’s marketplace sellers operating across categories. Flipkart’s private Brands MarQ and SmartBuy will be listed on the Sastodeal platform. The partnership would focus on categories such as electronics, home appliances, home decor, and furnishings.

“The partnership with Sastodeal, a homegrown brand like ours, will not just open doors for a wider market reach to our sellers but also allow them to boost their business significantly,” said Jagjeet Harode, head of marketplace,





"E-commerce business in Nepal has huge potential as more and more consumers take to online shopping. We are confident that new growth avenues such as this will boost the economic sentiment and growth prospects for local MSMEs in India.”

said partnerships help small businesses seeking to bounce back after a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Flipkart has 2,00,000 sellers across India, with more than 50 per cent of them coming from smaller cities.

“The opportunity brought by Flipkart for Nepalese consumers is going to build a strong growth story for e-commerce in our country,” said Amun Thapa, CEO, Sastodeal. "Customers in Nepal increasingly look forward to products with best in class features and quality, and with a brand like Flipkart, we can fulfil their requirements and enhance their experience on our platform.



“The preference of consumers in a country like Nepal is very similar to India. We are confident that the adoption of our private brands will be strong,” said Dev Iyer, vice president, private brands, Flipkart. “Our partner Sastodeal enjoys immense consumer trust in the Nepal market, which gives us further encouragement that consumers will love what we have to offer under the partnership.”