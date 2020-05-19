Flipkart biz was limited by govt rules to selling essentials: Walmart CEO

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said on Tuesday that limited operations of the company’s business in India for a portion of the first quarter negatively affected the growth of its international business. This was due to the government’s regulation allowing e-commerce firms to sell only essential items during the to contain in the country. However, e-commerce contributed 9 per cent of total segment net sales of International, the segment that consists of the retail giant’s operations outside the US, was led by growth in China, Canada, UK and Mexico.

“The closure of stores and warehouses in some of our markets contributed to volatility in sales for the quarter and we expect even more in Q2,” said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, Walmart, during a conference call to discuss the company’s first-quarter earnings results for the fiscal year 2021. “For instance, the business was limited by government regulation to selling only essential items for several weeks, and in South Africa a large number of stores were closed.”

is locked in a battle with Amazon and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance’s e-commerce venture JioMart for dominance in India’s online retail market through Comp sales were positive in nine of 10 markets, including the major markets of Mexico, China, Canada and the U.K. Sales were positively affected by a greater level of stock-up activity in response to Covid-19. They were partially offset by the closure of stores or e-commerce operations in markets including India, South Africa and Central America.



“But broadly speaking in each market our teams are stepping up to serve customers and help their communities,” said McMillon.

In the first quarter of FY21, the net sales of International, increased 3.4 per cent on a reported basis to $29.8 billion compared to $28.8 billion in Q1 of FY2020. It increased 7.8 per cent in constant currency to $31.0 billion.

In the first quarter, Walmart International’s gross profit rate increased 10 basis points on a reported basis primarily due to the company's Flipkart business. This was partially offset by an outsized change in mix towards lower margin categories and formats in response to Covid-19. Walmart acquired Flipkart in 2018 for $16 billion.

The company said its overall net sales and operating results were significantly affected by the outbreak of Covid-19. Walmart’s total revenue was $134.6 billion, an increase of $10.7 billion, or 8.6 per cent for the Q1 of FY 2021. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 9.7 per cent to reach $135.9 billion.



Due to the continued strength of the Walmart.com brand, the company said it will discontinue Jet.com. The acquisition of American e-commerce firm Jet.com nearly four years ago was critical to accelerating its omni strategy.

In India, e-commerce Amazon, Flipkart and Alibaba-backed Paytm are now gearing up to provide essentials as well as non-essential items across the country, after the central government removed all restrictions on online retail as part of its plan for 4.0. Depending on the permissions granted by state governments, these firms would be allowed to sell non-essential items such as phones, laptops, electronic devices, and appliances, which comprise most of their sales across red and orange zones.

“With the government allowing e-commerce to deliver a wider selection of products, we are humbled by the customer response and geared up to meet the pent up demand for priority products that customers need over a prolonged period of lockdown,” said an Amazon spokesperson on Tuesday evening.

The sellers on Amazon.in have seen orders for consumer electronics, kitchen and home appliances, smart devices, laptops, phone accessories, apparel and more. Customers are also looking for large appliances, especially summer essentials like coolers and ACs, clothing, grocery, health and personal care products, beauty and sports. Amazon said work from home and online schooling enablers such as laptops, books, headphones and computer accessories continue to interest customers.