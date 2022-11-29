JUST IN
Business Standard

Flipkart staff may get Rs 5,700 cr in stock buyback scheme in a few weeks

This will be the biggest Esop buyback in tech industry. Flipkart owns over 80% stake in PhonePe and is looking to exit the company. Walmart owns 10% in the Bengaluru-based fintech firm

Topics
Flipkart | Walmart | PhonePe

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Flipkart
In 2019, Flipkart allowed an Esop buyback worth $100 million from the staff

E-commerce firm Flipkart and digital payments firm PhonePe are expecting a few big milestones in the next 2-3 weeks. Their parent company Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is initiating an employee stock ownership plan (Esop) buyback, under which it may purchase PhonePe stocks worth $700 million from Flipkart employees, say sources.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 22:44 IST

