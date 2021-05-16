Flipkart hires Bain & Co partner Dinkar Ayilavarapu as VP-corp strategy

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart acquires augmented reality company Scapic for undisclosed sum
Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens Tuesday: A good long-term bet, say analysts
Flipkart is positioned to win India's e-commerce future: Walmart's McKenna
Flipkart, PhonePe monthly active customers at 'all time high': Walmart
Private philanthropy outstripped corporate largesse by 42% in FY20: Report
-
Flipkart has appointed Dinkar Ayilavarapu, a partner at consulting firm Bain & Company, as vice president for corporate strategy at the e-commerce firm. In this role, Ayilavarapu will report to Flipkart Group chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy. The development comes at a time when the company is aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) by next year.
“He (Ayilavarapu) will lead the corporate strategy team working closely with our business leaders to further strengthen our vision and OKR (objectives and key results) planning,” said Krishnamurthy, in a letter, addressed to the employees and seen by Business Standard. “The business strategy and business transformation team will continue to be part of the corporate strategy team.”
Ayilavarapu comes with 18 years of rich experience. Prior to joining Flipkart, he was a partner at Bain & Company. He spent 14 years at Bain, in their India, New York and South Africa offices and was a part of their technology, media, telecom and M&A practices.
He was a key member of Bain's Results Delivery and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) practices in the Asia-Pacific region.
At Bain, he was the author of the India Philanthropy Report and he is also a member of the CII National Committee on Regulatory Affairs. Ayilavarapu has also worked with ITC Ltd (in their Foods & Tobacco division) and with technology company Accenture.
He earned an MBA from IIM Calcutta and holds a graduate degree in BSc (Hons) in Computer Science from Delhi University.
Top Flipkart officials Prasanna Rajan and Saket Jain, will report to Ayilavarapu in their current roles.
Krishnamurthy said the current (pandemic) situation in the country has been quite challenging on multiple fronts.
“It fills me with pride that despite all challenges, we have been able to come together and help each other,” said Krishnamurthy. “We continue to work together as an organisation in leading from the front as we serve our customers and seller partners in these critical times. We are also focussed on growing our teams across the organisation, strengthening efforts towards creating shared value across the ecosystem.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU