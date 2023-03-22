Flipkart launches exchange programme for used ACs with doorstep pickup

E-commerce giant has launched an exchange programme for used air conditioners (AC) on its platform.

Customers can make the exchange irrespective of where the AC was purchased, said about the programme available at pin codes the company serves.

Flipkart, in collaboration with partners, will offer doorstep pickup nationwide and also give free uninstallation services for a limited period.

“We already have exchange programs for appliances like televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, etc. With this new exchange program, we are giving customers the opportunity to give back their old air conditioners and upgrade to a more energy efficient one which, we believe, will pay back its cost over a period of around four years,” Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head of new businesses, Flipkart, told 'Business Standard'.

“With the oncoming summer season, more and more people across the country look to purchase and upgrade their air conditioning devices. Over the years, there has been an ever-growing market for re-selling air conditioners which is highly unorganized and difficult to navigate,” Menon said.

“Through the AC Exchange Program on Flipkart, we aim to simplify this process and address nuanced pain points such as the uninstallation of old air conditioners to offer an end-to-end solution.”

said it has partnered with certified e-waste recycling to ensure the safe and responsible disposal of scrap generated by old ACs. The company says the initiative is in line with Flipkart Group’s continuous effort to contribute towards a circular economy.