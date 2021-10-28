Flipkart, Moj tie up to take video, live commerce to next 200 mn customers

E-commerce firm and Moj, India’s largest homegrown short-video platform, have collaborated to enable Video and Live Commerce experiences at scale. This will help to scale video commerce in the country and engage the next 200 million e-commerce customers.

Moj has the highest monthly active user base of over 160 million members, making it the largest among all Indian short-form video platforms today. Besides making e-commerce accessible to millions of first-time users, this collaboration also incentivises content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling new commerce-led revenue streams to deepen socio-economic impact.

“The rise of short-form video as a preferred content format across India today has created the right opportunity for us to pursue Video and Live Commerce at scale,” said Ravi Iyer, senior vice president and head, corporate development, “The strategic collaboration between Flipkart and Moj will play a key role in onboarding the next 200 million e-commerce users while creating an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders involved - from brands and sellers to content creators.”

Given the diverse cultural fabric of the country and with the intention to offer an inclusive e-commerce experience to every consumer, Flipkart continues to bridge the gap between audiences through regional language interface experience. This has played a key role in onboarding first-time consumers.

“Moj’s wide reach through the Indic languages it operates in is another step in this direction,” said Iyer. “Today, we are at the threshold of creating a brand new e-commerce experience driven by the best technology and we believe this is going to be well-received by people across the country.”

A recent report published by research firm RedSeer Consulting predicts that the gross merchandise value of live commerce through short videos would touch $5 billion in India by 2025. This growth trend indicates prevalent consumer and market interest in this emerging segment of content-led commerce experiences.

In another recent study by Bain & Company, three in four Internet users (or 600 to 650 million Indians) will consume short-form videos by 2025. Among the various short-form video platforms in India, Moj has the highest active user base thanks to its expertise in AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) and content recommendation engine.

Manohar Singh Charan, chief financial officer of Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd., the parent company of Moj said one of the key efforts of the company is to help create stable long-term opportunities that help its creator community monetize their content. The creator economy led revenue streams are globally seeing a massive upsurge.

“This collaboration with Flipkart is a step towards developing a concrete revenue stream for creators in India, while also enhancing the social experience of our users on the platform,” said Charan. “The seamless amalgamation of content and commerce will push brands to reimagine how they connect with their consumers and ignite the digital social commerce revolution in India.”