Flipkart opens its 3rd and largest fulfillment center in Unnao district

on Wednesday launched its third and largest grocery fulfillment center in Sarai Joga of Unnao district, . With strong connectivity to strategic locations such as Lucknow and Kanpur, the center will strengthen Flipkart’s supply chain network and enable faster doorstep delivery of groceries across the state of .

This facility will offer customers nearly 400 regional grocery products across more than 100 categories including household supplies, staples, tea, snacks and beverages, confectionery, personal care, and etc.

Spread over 130,000 square feet, the new fulfillment center is equipped to serve around 4,000 orders per day and cater to the grocery needs of over 300 PIN codes in this region of the state including districts of Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Sultanpur, and Unnao.

Flipkart’s three grocery fulfillment centers in now cover a combined area of 220,000 square feet. The Unnao center will have strong participation of women employees including differently abled personnel in its workforce.

Nand Gopal Nandi, Minister of Industries Export Promotion & NRI, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “E-commerce is playing a critical role in the growth of the grocery industry in India as the demand for in smaller towns and cities is now at par with that in metros. As we continue our efforts on uplifting the livelihood of local farmers, this new facility by will provide pan India market access and encourage many of our local farming communities and MSMEs to be part of the digital revolution.”

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Group, said, “This new fulfillment center will bring thousands of new job opportunities to the region and also serve a wider range of consumers’ needs for daily essentials. Our constituted investment in local infrastructure assets will boost the local economy, create new livelihood opportunities and support the growth of local MSMEs and farmers. In tandem, we will also help our sellers and kirana partners leverage our platform, technologies, and supply chain capabilities to support a large volume of shipments of groceries.”

Flipkart Grocery currently serves more than 1,800 cities and 10,000 PIN codes across India. It has strengthened its operations over the past two years by establishing 24 fulfillment centers over a combined area of 2.9 million square feet to meet the growing nationwide demand.

To enable greater inclusivity and assist customers in their shopping journey, Flipkart has made its app available in 11 Indian languages so far, including Odia, Bengali, and Assamese. Flipkart is also continuously improving the user experience on its platform with features such as voice-enabled shopping, credit offerings, open-box delivery, and more, said the company.