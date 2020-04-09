Flipkart partners with Spencers for hyperlocal delivery of essential goods

E-commerce firm has announced a pilot programme with retail chain Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad, in the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

"This partnership will leverage synergies between the for delivery of essential products to consumers and promote social distancing, the Walmart-owned company said.





Under the project, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials starting this month, from the Spencers store on the app. The orders to be collected from a set of chosen sample stores across Hyderabad by executives and delivered to the customer’s doorstep in a timely and hygienic manner. This hyperlocal approach is in line with ecosystem collaborations Flipkart is making to serve consumers in the best possible way during this unprecedented crisis.

“Flipkart is committed to ensuring fulfilling customers' needs amidst the to promote ‘social distancing’ and we are initiating various steps in this regard. We are pleased to launch this pilot with Spencers Retail to collaborate and meet the needs of consumers who are contributing to the fight against Covid-19 by staying at home,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart.

"The company has built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights of essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries," he added.

“In this tough environment, Spencers' partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers to seamlessly access our range of essentials who may want to use other reputed platforms/marketplaces apart from our own Spencers App to buy during the lockdown,” said Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO of Spencers Retail.